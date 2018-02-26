Miller-Motte College under new ownership

Miller-Motte Technical College in Wilmington has a new owner. A company called Ancora Education recently bought Miller-Motte's Wilmington campus, and 16 other campuses previously owned by Delta Education.

Miller-Motte and other Delta campuses ran into issues in 2016 when their accreditation agency, The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS), lost its standing with the federal government. A federal panel recommended shutting ACICS down due to poor oversight of its institutions.

Miller-Motte struggled to find a new, federally-approved accreditation agency, which it needed in order for its students to remain eligible for federal financial aid.

Post-acquisition, Miller-Motte is now a branch of Oklahoma-based Platt College. It is accredited through a federally approved agency, The Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges based in Arlington, Va.

