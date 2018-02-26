Man from New Hanover Co. leaves work assignment, dies in vehicle accident

A man from New Hanover County who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction died in a single-vehicle accident on Monday in Gaston County.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Public Safety, David A. Woods, an inmate in the Gaston Correction Center, left an outside work assignment and was reported missing at 12:50 p.m. on Monday.

Woods was driving a city of Lowell pickup truck that crashed near Exit 14 off I-85 at around 2:15 p.m.

Woods, 46, was convicted of second-degree murder and convicted on May 25, 1995.

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the vehicle accident and the Division of Prisons will investigate Woods' escape.

