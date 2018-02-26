More volunteers needed to advocate for children in court

A growing number of children in our community need advocates in court. According to Lee Olson, Guardian ad Litem Supervisor, the opioid epidemic means more children are finding themselves in situations where they are abused or neglected and dependent on the state court system.

The Guardian ad Litem program needs more volunteers to make sure these children have someone to help them in the court process.

The program will host an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 320 Chestnut Street, Suite 618

There are two sessions, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Potential volunteers can learn more about helping children in the program.

In New Hanover and Pender counties, there are more than 500 children who are helped by the Guardian ad Litem program.

To learn more, contact the New Hanover and Pender County GAL office at 910-343-5362 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

