New Hanover Co. holding school safety roundtable on Thursday

School and county officials are scheduled to meet Thursday for a school safety discussion.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White is convening a school safety roundtable from 12:30-2 p.m. to discuss the safety of county schools. The meeting will take place in the Lucie Harrell Conference Room of the NHC Government Center at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

Among the topics of discussion are: the county's current plan for school safety, how the county’s mental health resources are being integrated across schools, and what opportunities for improvement or policy gaps exist that need to be addressed.

The meeting is not a public hearing, but will be open for the media and public to observe. The full meeting will be shown live on NHCTV.

Confirmed to participate in the roundtable is NHC Sheriff Ed McMahon, NHCS Board of Education Chair Ed Higgins, NHCS Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley, Chief District Court Judge J.H. Corpening, County Manager Chris Coudriet, Community Justice Services Director Kathy Stoute, Public Health Director Phillip Tarte, and Assistant Director of Social Work Services Wanda Marino.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.