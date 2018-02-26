WPD announces next session of Citizen Police Academy

Classes are held one night a week for six weeks at the WPD, located at 615 Bess Street. The academy is free for individuals 18 and older. (Source: WECT)

Do you want to find out what it takes to become a police officer? If so, the Wilmington Police Department has a program for you.

The police department is expected to host the next session of the Citizen Police Academy beginning Monday, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Among other things, students will learn information about criminal investigations, Vice – Narcotics, local gangs, SABLE and the Mounted and Canine Units, according to officials.

To register visit us online at wilmingtonnc.gov/police or call the Crime Prevention Office at 910-343-3945.

