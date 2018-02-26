Church leaders learn more about active shooters

Local church leaders will learn more about active shooters and how to handle a worst case scenario from the Leland Police Department and Bladen County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Local church leaders will learn more about active shooters and how to handle a worst case scenario from the Leland Police Department and Bladen County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday.

This is a the third in a series of meetings between church leaders and law enforcement.

Lt. Jeremy Humphries, with the Leland PD, said the meetings started as a response to church shootings that happened during 2017.

"It just continued to seem like it was becoming a trend," said Humphries. "We didn't want that trend to develop over in our area, and we felt there was a need for us at least try to reach out and have that conversation with our churches to start and move forward from there."

The Bladen County Sheriff's office will participate for the first time in the meeting and will present their active shooter training program.

"We are all out here to do a job," said Humphries. "That is to protect our citizens and also educate our citizens on issues that arise that they might not have knowledge about that is going on within their community. Anytime that another agency has information that they are open to share, I think any law enforcement agency should should jump at the opportunity to sit down and have those conversations with them."

The third meeting is also open to the public in an effort to calm people's nerves and educate the community on what to do.

The training starts at 10:00 a.m. at Leland town hall.

