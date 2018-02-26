What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Penne & Meat Sauce
Chicken Nuggets
Cornbread
Dinner Roll
Italian Roasted Veggies
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Brunswick County
Nacho Fritos
Cheese Quesadilla
Spanish Rice
Black Beans
Green Beans
Taco Toppings
Columbus County
Oven Roasted Chicken
Toasted Sliced Ham
Mixed Fruit
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Vegetable Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Fresh Carrot Cup
Strawberry Cup
New Hanover County
Baked Spaghetti w/Breadstick
Chicken Fillet Sandwich
Lima Beans
Roasted Potatoes
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Ham & Cheese Salad
Kickin’ Pintos
Baby Carrots
Whole Apple
Raisins
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
BBQ Pork on Bun
Papa John’s Pizza
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Strawberry Cup
