Children escape burning home to get aid for woman intentionally set on fire, officials say

A man is in jail under no bond after he allegedly intentionally lit a woman and his Tabor City home on fire, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Alexander Wallace, 25, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson in the Sunday afternoon incident on Dulah Road.

At around 4:45 p.m., Wallace reportedly poured gas on and around a 29-year-old woman and then threw a lit match on her, igniting her and the room she was in, according to officials.

Two children in the residence, who were located in a different room at the time, ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained and was later released, officials said.

It is unclear at this time if Wallace has any relation to the woman or the children.

