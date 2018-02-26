Prosecution to seek death penalty for man accused in murder of 3-year-old girl

The man accused in the murder of Mariah Woods was back in court Monday and the prosecution said it will seek the death penalty against Earl Kimrey.

Kimrey appeared for an arraignment and a Rule 24 hearing Monday afternoon. The purpose of a Rule 24 hearing is to determine whether the state will be seeking the death penalty in the case.

Kimrey told a judge he's not guilty of Woods' murder. Woods was the daughter of Kimrey's live-in girlfriend.

Woods was reported missing by Kimrey in the early morning of Nov. 27. A search involving dozens of law enforcement agencies spanned five days before the 3-year-old's body was discovered in a Pender County creek more than 21 miles from her home.

The District Attorney's office submitted a number of indictments against Kimrey including first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Feb. 13.

