Earl Kimrey due back in court Monday

Earl Kimrey is scheduled to appear in Onslow Co. Court Monday (Source - WECT)

The man accused in the murder of Mariah Woods is due back in court Monday where District Attorney Ernie Lee will announce if he will seek the death penalty against Earl Kimrey.

Kimrey is due to appear for an arraignment and a Rule 24 hearing Monday afternoon. The purpose of a Rule 24 hearing is to determine whether the State will be seeking the death penalty in the case.

The District Attorney's office submitted a number of indictments against Kimrey including first degree murder and felony child abuse on February 13.



Woods was reported missing by Kimrey in the early morning of Nov. 27. A search involving dozens of law enforcement agencies spanned five days before the 3-year-old's body was discovered in a Pender County creek more than 21 miles from her home.

