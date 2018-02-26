3-in-custody-after-Downtown-Wilmington-disturbance

Wilmington Police responded to a disturbance downtown late Sunday night.

According to Corporal Anthony Merritt, an armed robbery call came in a little after 11 p.m. on 26th and Princess St.

Three people were taken into custody upon arrival.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say they have reason to believe the situation wasn't an armed robbery.

No word on charges or the name of those in custody.

We are working to learn more -- check back for updates.

