Seahawks Strut To Extra Inning Win Over Appalachian State

Senior Mason Berne's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted UNCW to a 2-1 series clinching win over Appalachian State on Sunday at Brooks Field.More >>
Marvin Bagley III had 19 points in his return from a sprained knee, and No. 5 Duke beat Syracuse 60-44 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.More >>
David Sheaffer doubled and homered for UNCW, but Appalachian State limited the Seahawks to two runs on four hits as the Mountaineers evened the weekend series with a 6-2 win on Saturday at Brooks Field.More >>
It was a redemption game for senior playmaker Jordon Talley and a key one for UNCW in its hopes for an opening-round bye in next week’s Colonial Athletic Association Tournament in Charleston.More >>
Sophomore Justin Pierce scored 15 of his team high 22 points in the second half, to help William & Mary come from behind to beat UNCW, 96-83 Thursday night at Kaplan Arena.More >>
