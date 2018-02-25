Seahawks Strut To Extra Inning Win Over Appalachian State - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Noah Bridges celebrates a double in UNCW baseball's win over Appalachian State Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT) Noah Bridges celebrates a double in UNCW baseball's win over Appalachian State Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW News Release) -

Senior Mason Berne's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted UNCW to a 2-1 series clinching win over Appalachian State on Sunday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks ran their record to 5-2 win the non-conference win while Mountaineers dropped to 2-4.

UNCW drew four walks, two intentional, in the bottom of the 10th to plate the winning run.

Austin Warren (2-0) earned the win in relief while Reed Howell (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

UNCW's Jackson Meadows held game-high honors with two hits and stole a base.

UP NEXT: The Seahawks visit Coastal Carolina for a 4 p.m. start on Feb. 28 in Conway, S.C.

HOW IT HAPPENED: In the bottom of the 10th, freshman LP Oxendine led off the inning with a walk and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch to Noah Liles. A second wild pitch advanced Oxendine to third. ASU intentionally walked Liles and Ryan Jeffers to load the bases with none out. Down 1-2 in the count, Berne watched reliever Luke Watts three straight pitches wide of the zone to force Oxendine in with the winning run.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: The UNCW bullpen of Blake Morgan and Warren combined for 7 2/3 innings of three-hit shutout relief … For Morgan, his four innings worked were a season-high as was Warren's 3 2/3 … ASU's bullpen limited UNCW to one hit over the final five-plus innings … Jeffers picked off two baserunners for ASU, including the last out at second base in the top of the ninth.

NOTES: The win was UNCW's third in its last at bat this season and the second time this week … The Seahawks lead the series with ASU, 6-2 … UNCW's bullpen now owns a record of 4-0 and an ERA of 1.75 and is striking out 10 batters per nine innings … David Sheaffer's RBI single in the first inning extended his consecutive games on base streak to seven.

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-02-26 00:29:11 GMT
