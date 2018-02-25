NASA engineer talks advancements in space communication

The Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System or "TDRS" is composed of 13 Satellites. The first of which was launched in 1983. (Source: NASA)

That singular quote from a Verizon Wireless advertising campaign is a reminder of how far technology has advanced since the turn of the century.

Now, imagine you're thousands of miles above the earth aboard the International Space Station. A cellular tower just won't cut the mustard. Instead, we need a vast network on interconnected satellites, and even lasers... yes, lasers.

Just fifty years ago, astronauts could only communicate with Earth about 15% of the time. In the 21st century, every word and every heartbeat from astronauts aboard the International Space Station comes down to Mission Control in near real-time.

NASA Navigation Systems Engineer, Cheryl Gramling, spoke to WECT's Gabe Ross about some of the technological breakthroughs, and the benefits they provide for space exploration.

GABE ROSS: "How has communicating with astronauts changed since the Apollo missions?”

Cheryl Gramling: “Back in the days of Apollo, we could only communicate about 15% of the time with them, and with the advent of the space shuttle and International Space Station, we needed a way to communicate with the astronauts continuously. So, we developed the "Tracking and Data Relay Satellite" System. We launch the first of the spacecraft on the shuttle itself back in 1983 and now the “TDRS,” as it’s known, is up in space and it can communicate with the astronauts on board the space station or out on the spacewalk and allow the data to get related through TDRS through the ground station in White Sands, New Mexico with 24/7 communications with mission control for the astronauts and communications with their families as well.”

GABE: “NASA's space communications network has more satellites than ever before working to bring back data from space. What do these newer satellites add to the network?”

Cheryl Gramling: “So, we launch our last spacecraft, TDRS-M August 18 or last year [2017]. It’s been about five months of testing it out on orbit and we just accepted it into the fleet last week, and its lucky TDRS-13. So, having another node on the network is akin to having another cell tower on the ground. When you have a spotty coverage and so this fills in the blanks and allows us to get a lot more data down to the ground. It’ll keep those constellations healthy into the next decade so we can support all the exploration missions that are forthcoming.”

GABE: How will NASA eventually use space lasers to advance this technology?

Cheryl Gramling: “So, in the same way that the TDRS really changed the game for the Apollo missions, by offering continuous communication or “optical com,” it’s going to be a total game changer. It’s going to allow us to increase the data rate and the navigation accuracy 10 to 100 times over what we’re able to do today using radio frequency microwave communication. So, it will get 10 times or 100 times the data in the same amount of time, it’s kind of like going from a dial-up modem to fiber optics for your home Internet service.”

GABE: Where can we learn more?

Cheryl Gramling: “You can find us on social media you can look us up on Twitter, and of course you can go to our website and find out more information about the TDRS and the space network, as well as the missions we support and where we’re going in the future.”

