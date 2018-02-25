Pet Expo raises money for nonprofit

Dogs, snakes and cats piled into the Coastline Convention Center in downtown Wilmington Sunday for the Pet Expo. (Source: WECT)

More than 50 vendors, including pet stores, vets, animal control and more, set up.

Admission was $5. Proceeds went to Monty’s Home, a nonprofit that provides grief support for people who lose their pets, has a pet education program and offers a companion dog training program.

Barbara Raab, the president of Monty’s Home, said the Pet Expo every year is about more than just the event. It’s about educating the public about adopting animals.

“The euthanasia rates in the shelter are just way higher than they should be when there’s a lot of good homes and a lot of good pets out there by coming out and supporting the event. It supports our program, our education program, to get it out there, to get the word out there. It supports our program of rescue,” she said.

According to Raab, the money specifically will go to paying for the vet bills and food for the dogs in the companion dog training program.

