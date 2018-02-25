Wilmington church remembers Billy Graham

On the first Sunday since evangelist Bill Graham died, one church in the area spent part of its service remembering the man who the pastor says was the last great prophet of God for this generation. (Source: WECT)

Calvary Baptist Church in Wilmington talked about Graham’s impact on Christianity overall, and watched a video about Graham’s life.

“He’s like Moses. You see him and you think of someone like that. He’s just a powerful figure. A powerful figure with God,” Calvary Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor Donnie Lovette said.

Pastor Lovette went to two of Graham’s crusades, and it was there, he said, where he found faith in Jesus.

“It was an amazing experience to be there with the stadium filled with people and Billy Graham preaching that simple message of the gospel and people responding to that,” Pastor Lovette said.

Anna Snyder, who attends Calvary Baptist, sang in the choir at one of Graham’s San Diego crusades in the 1960's.

“It was just really wonderful that god would give them that privilege to be able to do it and be there in person,” Snyder said.

Snyder, Pastor Lovette and Sandy Everhart, who also attended one of Graham’s crusades, said they’re worried that the younger generation won’t know who Graham was.

“I don’t know that it means so much to the younger people because they haven’t heard him they don’t know what he said it’s not a great big impact on them,” Everhart said.

They said to make sure the younger generation, at least at their church, will know Graham and his message, they’ll continue to talk about him for the weeks to come.

Pastor Lovette said they’ll also show videos of Graham and talk about him in the classes at the church’s school.

“Here was a man who you knew he had been with God. You could see it in him and that’s something worth emulating,” Pastor Lovette said.

“I don’t think there will ever be another Billy Graham. I just don’t see it happening. I think that he was kind of like the last great prophet of God for this generation,” Pastor Lovette said.

