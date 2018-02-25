'Hug the ones you love tightly': Loved ones hold vigil to honor man found submerged in water

According to Lori Covington Sorensen, a longtime family friend of Julius "Cole" Rassin, who was reported missing on Feb. 16, Rassin's body was found in Wilmington Saturday night. (Source: Julius Cole Rassin Facebook)

Sorensen said medical personnel and authorities say he died from an accidental drowning and there was no foul play involved.

Authorities also said drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the drowning.

According to Linda Rawley, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, his body was found at the foot of the Isabelle Holmes bridge.

Rawley said officers responded to a call near Jel Wade Rd. around 2 p.m. Saturday where police and fire crews helped to pull the body out of the water.

According to Sorensen, they do not believe it was a suicide. She said Rassin was not suicidal at the time nor had he ever been in his life.

Sorensen said Rassin spent time at the RHA Behavioral Health Center for treatment for cognitive impairments that he had. The center offered music therapy treatment, which he loved. He was released from the center in July of 2017.

The Wilmington Police Department, the CUE Center and NamUS were crucial in helping to find Rassin's body.

Rassins body has been sent to Greenville for an official autopsy.

A vigil at St. Pauls Church on 6th and Market St. was originally planned for Sunday night at 6:15 p.m. to "Light Cole's Path Home." That official vigil was postponed. However, friends and family remembered Rassin Sunday night, lighting candles and praying.

They said Rassin was a talented musician, and would do anything for anyone.

“If Cole was downtown walking and he had a dollar or two dollars in his pocket and he saw somebody else homeless or who needed it and he thought they needed it more than him even though he didn’t have any more money, he would give it to them, and that is the generosity … that is how he was to everyone … to his parents, to his brother, to his family. He was that kind of giving person, but his music was his outlet,” family friend Covington Sorensen said.

Sorensen said St. Pauls was a place where Cole felt safe and loved.

In talking with Cole's parents, Sorensen said they want to tell the public to "hug the ones you love tightly."

An official celebration of Cole's life will be announced at a later date.

