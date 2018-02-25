What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Chicken Sandwich
Hot Dog
Tater Tots
California Blend Veggies
Fresh Fruit
Brunswick County
Pepperoni Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Peas & Carrots
Corn
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Lasagna
Corndog
Peaches
Baby Lima Beans
Corn
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Popcorn Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Vegetable Soup
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Green Eggs and Ham
Whiteville City Schools
Hot Wings
Yeast Roll
Ham & Cheese on Bun
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Oriental Vegetables
Cucumber Dippers
Fruit Cocktail
