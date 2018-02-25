NCHSAA 3rd round basketball scoreboard

Boys
1A
Granville Central 63, West Columbus 54 F
3A
New Hanover 67, Norhtern Durham 59 F
Girls
2A
East Bladen 82, Richlands 93 F/OT
3A
New Hanover 31, Hillside 52 F
4A
Jordan 50, Laney 73 F
