UNCW Held In Check As Appalachian State Ties Series

David Sheaffer doubled and homered for UNCW, but Appalachian State limited the Seahawks to two runs on four hits as the Mountaineers evened the weekend series with a 6-2 win on Saturday at Brooks Field.

The win moved Appalachian State’s record to 2-3 while the Seahawks dropped to 4-2 and saw their modest three-game winning streak halted.

ASU’s Colin Schmid (1-0) struck out 11 and walked just one over his seven innings for the win.

Drew Beck and Kendall McGowan had three hits apiece for the Mountaineers while CJ Brown and Alex Leshock each added two hits. Brown connected on his first homer of the season in the fourth inning.

Sheaffer doubled in a run in the fourth and rounded the bases on a solo shot in the seventh.

UNCW lefthander Zarion Sharpe (0-2) took his second loss in as many starts. Sharpe allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and a pair of walks in four innings.

UP NEXT: The teams wrap up the series on Sunday with a 2 p.m. start.

HOW IT HAPPENED: ASU jumped in front in the second inning on an unearned run and pushed the lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth on Brown’s homer. UNCW answered in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Beck singled in Josh McDaniel in the top of the fifth for a 3-1 lead.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: UNCW went 0-4 with RISP while ASU was 3-10 … The Seahawks struck out a season-high 13 times, marking the fourth game this season in double digits … UNCW was 1-10 with runners on base.

NOTES: Ryan Jeffers saw his consecutive games on base streak halted at 28 … UNCW saw a streak of consecutive error-less games stopped at two … The Seahawks suffered just their second loss to the Mountaineers in the brief eight-game history of the series.