Factory farm protesters display 20-foot sign in front of Wilmington Trader Joe’s

Protesters used zip ties to mount a 20-foot sign on the sidewalk next to Trader Joe’s, reading “Factory Farming: NC’s Dirty Secret.” (SOURCE: WECT)

A crowd of about 30 protesters gathered Saturday at the intersection of College Rd. and Oleander Dr. to rally against concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOS), commonly called factory farms.

"Factory farms are dangerous to people, the environment, and to animals,” said Roxanne Kirtright. “They're just no good for anyone, and they've got to. It's essential for us to stop factory farming in North Carolina.”

There are a large number of factory farms in the Cape Fear River Basin, according to Cape Fear River Watch.

A Pew report has linked factory farms to many human and environmental problems, including animal waste runoff into air, water, and soil.

The protesters pointed to the suffering that animals endure confined in small quarters for extended periods of time.

Other problems with CAFO's include antimicrobial resistance, spreading pathogens to human and animals, and increasing asthma rates in people who live nearby.

"Most likely if you have an animal product on your plate, that product came from an animal factory. And those animals suffered terribly,” said Kirtright. “North Carolina farmed animal save is calling for a boycott of animal agriculture, we're asking people to try the mock meats and plant-base alternatives, which are in every grocery store."

The youngest protester was just nine years old, and she joined the rally holding a sign reading, “Alternatives to Animal Agriculture.”

