Sheriff and coast guard teach boaters about safety, etiquette

Boaters learned about preparing your boat in the prep lane, backing your trailer down the boat ramp, launching and recovering your vessel, preparing your boat for the trip home, and boat ramp etiquette. (SOURCE: WECT)

On Saturday, a boater’s safety course taught participants safety and etiquette on the water.

This is the first class of its kind organized by The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Wilmington Police Department, NC Wildlife, and USCG Station Wrightsville Beach.

“Make sure you have the right safety equipment on board,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. “The right life jackets, throws, fire extinguishers, et cetera. Everything you need to have. There are a lot of things you're supposed to have on the water."

Boaters learned about preparing your boat in the prep lane, backing your trailer down the boat ramp, launching and recovering your vessel, preparing your boat for the trip home, and boat ramp etiquette

“It’s just etiquette. Know when you get here, when you get in line or get in the launch area the ramp, that’s not the time to be getting your boat ready,” said Brewer. “That’s why there’s a whole lane created for it. So having your boat ready before you get to the ramp is a big to do list. “

Brewer also reminded board to wear personal safety gear like a life jacket, and to avoid mixing alcohol and drugs with water activities.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.