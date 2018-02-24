UNCW researchers to send out survey to assess everyday impacts of Gen-X

As part of UNCW's research effort into Gen-X and other related chemicals, a survey will be mailed out on Feb. 24 and 26 to a random sample of 4,000 registered voters in the area. (Source: WECT)

As part of UNCW's research effort into Gen-X and other related chemicals, a survey will be mailed out on Feb. 24 and 26 to a random sample of 4,000 registered voters in the area.

According to a press release from a UNCW Environmental Science teacher, Chris Dumas, the surveys will be sent to people in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties.

Dumas says the purpose of the survey is to assess people's awareness of Gen-X, as well as any changes they may have made because of Gen-X, and the economic impacts of their response to Gen-X.

It is important that researchers receive survey results from people that do and people that do not have drinking water affected by Gen-X, in order to conduct the best analysis.

Dumas said even if your household is not affected by Gen-X, you are still encouraged to complete the survey.

If you receive a survey in your mailbox, it can be returned in a postage-paid return envelope or completed online.

Households that complete the survey will receive a $10 Amazon E-gift card, but only those households selected in the random sample can complete the survey and receive the gift card.

