More than a thousand JROTC cadets gather for drill, raider, and rifle competitions

Despite the intermittent bouts of rain, cadets could be seen marching, carrying out drills, and performing tests of fitness. (SOURCE: WECT)

On Saturday, more than a thousand JROTC cadets gathered at North Brunswick High School for a 2017-2018 Tri-Meet.

“You’ve got students from the whole spectrum in ROTC. You have students that are exceptional, so it’s really a huge mix of skillsets and backgrounds,” said Colonel Steven Baker, JROTC Senior Army Instructor at North Brunswick High School.

About 30 schools competed from states including North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia.

“Here at North Brunswick, one out of every five students is an ROTC cadet,” said Baker. “So we’re a significant portion of the overall school population. And we’re involved in everything the school does.”

The all-day event included drill, raider, and rifle team competitions.

"We're not recruiters,” said Baker. “We use the military backdrop and the values that the military has to teach life skills to these young people that will allow them to be better citizens and to help society in general."

