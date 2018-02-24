Crews investigating after car found submerged in pond

Crews are on the scene where vehicle was found submerged in a retention pond. (Source: Wilmington Fire Department)

According to Linda Rawley, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the pond is located at 4515 Fountain Drive in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that after the dive team investigated, the vehicle is clear and no one was found inside.

Vehicle is clear, no persons inside, WPD has scene. pic.twitter.com/iMuBZDTr2S — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) February 24, 2018

Rawley said it appears the car may have been left there overnight but it is unclear how it got there or what happened.

