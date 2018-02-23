UNCW softball splits pair of games in the Seahawk Softball Classic

Led by sophomores Dominique Travers and Rylee Pate, the UNCW softball team opened the home portion of its 2018 schedule by splitting a pair of games against Maine and Longwood to begin the Seahawk Softball Classic at Boseman Field on Friday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who are 3-3 on the season, edged Maine by a 3-1 margin in their home opener before falling by an identical 3-1 count against Longwood.

Travers, who was 2-for-2 with three walks in the doubleheader, helped the Seahawks secure the victory over the Black Bears by hitting a two-run home run along with a walk. Pate, meanwhile, earned the first win of her college career in the circle after allowing an unearned run with six hits in a complete-game effort.



Freshman Emily Langkamp paced the Seahawks’ offense by going 4-for-7 with a run scored while junior Kali Jones and sophomore Booth Braswell each contributed two hits.



Key Moment vs. Maine: UNCW broke a 1-all tie with two outs in the bottom of the third inning when Travers blasted her first home run of the season to center field. Pate scattered three hits over the final four innings to lock down the victory.



Key Moment vs. Longwood: Longwood used a bases-loaded single and a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead the Lancers did not relinquish.



Up Next: The Seahawks continue play at the Seahawk Softball Classic on Saturday, Feb. 24, with a pair of games against Maine and Longwood starting at 10 a.m.