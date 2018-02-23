UNCW's Timber Tate and Jenny DeGraaf both score 22 points in Seahawks victory (Source: WECT)

Sophomore Timber Tate and senior Jenny DeGraaf each scored a career-high 22 points as UNCW beat the College of Charleston, 76-60 at TD Arena in Charleston, SC.

“We got momentum and we started to share the ball, and play solid team defense” said UNCW head coach Karen Barefoot. “We started to own the tempo, and that was our thing today.”

The Seahawks improve to 10-17 overall and 3-13 in the Colonial Athletic Association with the victory.

UNCW next plays Mar. 1, when the Seahawks play host to Towson at Trask Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.