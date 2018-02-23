Cape Fear Academy falls in NCISAA 2A basketball semifinals

Carolina Day’s Annabelle Schultz scored 22 points as she led the Wildcats past Cape Fear Academy 64-36 in the NCISAA 2A semifinals at the Westchester County Day School in High Point on Friday.

Sophomore Chloe Kernan led the Hurricanes with 29 points.

Cape Fear Academy ends the season with a 22-4 record, the most wins in school history.



