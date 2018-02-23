Alex Royalty leads Diamond Hawks past Appalachian State

UNCW’s Alex Royalty and relievers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Seahawk beat Appalachian State 2-0, on Friday at Brooks Field.



"Outstanding start by Royalty” said UNCW head coach Mark Scalf, “Then Cota came in and did his thing. But we expect the pitching staff to go out and compete like those three did tonight."



Royalty (1-0) earned his first win of the season after tossing five hitless innings and striking out five.

"Not as well as I wanted to do” said Royalty, ”But we have that bullpen behind us to back us up and they did that and it’s a sigh of relief."

Mason Berne led the UNCW lineup with two hits.

UNCW and Appalachian State continue to series Saturday at 2p.m. from Brooks Field.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.