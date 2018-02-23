Search warrants provide new details in death of Mariah Woods

Search warrants obtained against Earl Kimrey have given new details to police investigating the murder of Mariah Woods, the Onslow County toddler whose body was found in a Pender County creek about two months ago. (Source: WITN)

According to WITN, in one search warrant application for the mother's van, a sheriff's office deputy said that witnesses told them Kimrey was seen around 11:30 p.m. "placing an object in the van 'bigger than a book bag' and then leaving the residence," the night of Nov. 26, which was one night before the toddler was reported missing.

The documents also revealed that Kimrey made the 911 call on the morning of Nov. 27.

"Our little girl, our little girl, she is missing," said a distraught Kimrey. "Ok, now how old is she," asked the 911 operator. "She's three years old," Kimrey responded.

WITN reported that Kimrey told 911 that the pajamas Mariah's mother put her to bed in were found on the floor beside her bed the next morning.

"Me and my girlfriend put her to bed right when we came in. We came in from a trip last night and everyone went to bed around 8:30, around that time, I can't say for sure," Kimrey told the 911 operator.

According to WITN, among items seized at the home on Dawson Cabin Road were receipts for different stores found in outside trashcans. Gray duct tape, part of a gray floor mat from the van, four bottles of bleach, syringes, a black bag with duct tape, a shovel, several pieces of carpet, carpet pad, a black flashlight and swabs from a black flashlight were also found.

Deputies also seized a section of the wall from a bedroom in the house.

When Mariah was reported missing in November, Kimrey told investigators that after her mother Kristy Woods, had gone to sleep, Mariah got up and Kimrey told her to go back to bed.

Kimrey said he left the home for a short period of time, leaving the door unlocked.

The toddlers body was found near a bridge in Pender County on Dec. 2 after an extensive search lasting several days.

Kimrey is facing the death penalty.

