Animal rights group post about ‘karma’ in hunter’s death taken down after drawing criticism

A post on Facebook from an animal rights group about a hunter who was killed in an apparent accidental shooting was taken down Saturday after drawing criticism.

26-year-old Michael Marsh was reportedly hunting coyotes and using a coyote call when he was shot and killed in Alexander County Monday evening.

The North Carolina Voters for Animal Welfare posted on Friday about the hunter’s death, writing “This hunter became the hunted. They say karma is a (expletive)!”

The group is based in Wrightsville Beach, according to Facebook.

Some commented that the post was insensitive and despicable.

Saturday, the group posted saying they decided to take the original post down because it "offended some,which was not our intention." They also said it brought many pro-hunting people to the page just to comment and say they are unfollowing a page they never followed in the first place.

We reached out to the group for a comment on this situation and they responded saying,

First and foremost, we are a pro-animal group, i.e. anti-hunting. Coyotes are considered a nuisance to some, but they are just trying to survive. As for the hunter, a man who apparently devoted his life to God, he was hunting to kill. As so many have pointed out that this man was a pastor, which really has nothing to do with the karma comment, this sums it up: "The law of cause and effect. (1) The Bible refers to karma in the book of Galatians when it says, "Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap." If you sow evil, you will reap evil in the form of suffering. And if you sow goodness, you will reap goodness in the form of inner joy. Every action, every thought, brings out its own corresponding rewards. Human suffering is not a sign of God's anger with mankind. It is a sign, rather, of man's ignorance of the law." It was taken down, most of the comments were from people trolling our page who are pro-hunting.

The investigation into Marsh’s death is still underway.

Investigators say another man nearby heard Marsh’s call, got a rifle and fired two shots at the "brown and gray movement" he saw near a tree.

The sheriff says after Marsh was shot he stood up “and yelled, 'stop shooting, you hit me.'”

The shooter, whose name has not been released, immediately called 911 and rushed to the wounded man to try to help.

Investigators believe what happened was an accident but say it does not mean charges would not be filed. The District Attorney will make the final decision.

Marsh was the pastor at Russell Gap Baptist Church north of Taylorsville.

