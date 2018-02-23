Animal rights group post about ‘karma’ in hunter’s death draws criticism

A post on Facebook from an animal rights group about a hunter who was killed in an apparent accidental shooting drew criticism.

26-year-old Michael Marsh was reportedly hunting coyotes and using a coyote call when he was shot and killed in Alexander County Monday evening.

The North Carolina Voters for Animal Welfare posted on Friday about the hunter’s death, writing “This hunter became the hunted. They say karma is a (expletive)!”

The group is based in Wrightsville Beach, according to Facebook.

Warning – graphic language included in the below Facebook post.

Some are commenting that the post is insensitive and despicable.

We have reached out to the group for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

The investigation into Marsh’s death is still underway.

Investigators say another man nearby heard Marsh’s call, got a rifle and fired two shots at the "brown and gray movement" he saw near a tree.

The sheriff says after Marsh was shot he stood up “and yelled, 'stop shooting, you hit me.'”

The shooter, whose name has not been released, immediately called 911 and rushed to the wounded man to try to help.

Investigators believe what happened was an accident but say it does not mean charges would not be filed. The District Attorney will make the final decision.

Marsh was the pastor at Russell Gap Baptist Church north of Taylorsville.

