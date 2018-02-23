Family remembers Southport fisherman who went missing last week

A family is grieving the loss of a well-known fisherman, after his boat overturned in Lake Waccamaw last week. (Source: WECT)

Chuck Gambino was found on the shore of the lake last Friday, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

His wife, Linda Gambino said that her husband loved spending time outdoors, and was an accomplished hunter and fisherman.

“He was always active doing something, he wasn’t the type to sit around and watch life go by, he enjoyed life,” she said.

Gambino was also a charter captain, and made it his goal to help his passengers make a catch before heading back to shore.

Linda said that the family still doesn't know exactly why the boat overturned, but hopes that her husband never suffered.

“That’s how I’m picturing it, that he didn’t even know what happened, that gives me peace,” she said.

At his memorial service Thursday night, Gambino's daughter Jill said that people shared memories and stories of her father, showing how many lives he touched.

“I always knew my dad was extremely special and unique and one of a kind, but you don’t quite realize how many other people see the exact same qualities. So many people were devastated, not just immediate family because there just was no one else like him," Jill said.

High school sweethearts, Linda and Chuck would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. Linda said they planned to eventually move to their cabin up north.

“He was the love of my life, and my best friend, and he was a wonderful husband and father,” Linda said, "I am sad as I can be now, but I feel very lucky to have had such a nice life,” she said.

