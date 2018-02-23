More than 200 help buy new van for man unable to walk: 'Without it, I'd probably be stuck at home'

One major improvement is that pushing a single button opens the van door and deploys the ramp. In the old van, Davey required the help of another person to get into the car. (SOURCE: WECT)

When Davey Bartlett was 15, a freak accident left him unable to walk, forever changing the path of his life.

"My friends and I were jumping on a trampoline, and I was trying to do a flip, and I didn't make it all the way over, and I had a spinal cord injury,” said Davey. "Found out it was a broken neck."

The injury left him confined to a wheelchair, but he worked hard in physical therapy to regain arm and grip strength.

"I could either just sit here and do nothing, or I could make the best of it,” said Davey.

At the age of 16, Bartlett began using a van with a lift to get around town, which further increased his mobility.

"Without it, I'd probably be stuck at home,” said Davey.

But after more than 20 years of use, the van began to break down and become too dangerous to drive.

"It's definitely nerve wracking,” said Davey about riding in the van. "If I'm going to wind up on the side of the road, and have to use my power chair to get home."

His friend, Danielle Boisse, took the wheel in his time of need.

"Davey's a very humble person,” said Danielle. “He's someone that doesn't ask for help. But he needed it."

Danielle created a Go-Fund-Me profile about a year ago, asking for donations to help buy Bartlett a new van.

And after 11 months, they had gathered enough money to make a down payment on the van.

"There have been over 200 people in this community that have purchased this van for Davey. That's amazing,” said Danielle.

About two weeks, ago, Davey was able to ride in the new van for the first time.

One major improvement is that pushing a single button opens the van door and deploys the ramp. In the old van, Davey required the help of another person to get into the car.

"It's pretty much amazing what everyone has been able to do for me,” said Davey.

Another major improvement is that Davey can now ride in the passenger seat area, which allows him to look outside while the car is driving at the scenery.

"I can honestly say that I've never felt so fulfilled as the day that we picked up this van for Davey,” said Danielle.

