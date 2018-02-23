Duke Energy rate hike request slashed by state regulators

North Carolina regulators are blocking Duke Energy Corp. from charging consumers the full cost of closing coal ash waste pits while assessing a $30 million mismanagement penalty, setting a precedent as the electricity giant grapples with billions for cleanup.



The North Carolina Utilities Commission said Friday one of the country's largest electricity companies can charge customers of its eastern North Carolina subsidiary $232 million for coal ash. That's what the company spent over 20 months to excavate and safely store potentially toxic coal residues.



Shareholders will shoulder a $30 million hit for management lapses and nearly $10 million for excessive costs on one project.



The commission approved increasing power rates by half the $478 million a year Duke requested last June. That would have meant an average 15 percent increase.

