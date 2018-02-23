Judge Ola Lewis to file for re-election as cancer treatments continue

Senior Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis said Friday morning that she plans to file for re-election as she continues treatments for liver cancer.

Judge Lewis says her doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota is pleased with her progress.

Treatment went well yesterday," she said. "My doctor said my numbers were perfect! I will begin radiation after four additional rounds of chemo. I am not expected to leave until June 30, 2018.

Lewis is on an extended leave in Minnesota but says she will fly home during the filing period and sign up to run again. The filing period for judicial races is June 18-June 29.