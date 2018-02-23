Judge Ola Lewis to file for re-election as cancer treatments con - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Judge Ola Lewis to file for re-election as cancer treatments continue

Judge Ola Lewis says she will fly home in June to file for re-election and will return to Minnesota to continue cancer treatments (Source: WECT) Judge Ola Lewis says she will fly home in June to file for re-election and will return to Minnesota to continue cancer treatments (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Senior Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis said Friday morning that she plans to file for re-election as she continues treatments for liver cancer. 

Judge Lewis says her doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota is pleased with her progress. 

Treatment went well yesterday," she said. "My doctor said my numbers were perfect! I will begin radiation after four additional rounds of chemo.  I am not expected to leave until June 30, 2018. 

Lewis is on an extended leave in Minnesota but says she will fly home during the filing period and sign up to run again. The filing period for judicial races is June 18-June 29.


Judge Lewis, who has served as senior resident superior court judge for the 13B judicial district since 2006, announced in December that she is battling liver cancer. 

She served as an assistant district attorney from 1991 to 1993 before becoming a district court judge. 

Lewis became a special superior court judge in 2000 and then a resident superior court judge in 2006. 

 Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly