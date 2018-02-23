'Let us Live' organization urges students to have a voice for gun control

New organization aims to empower youth to speak out on gun control

After the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida on Valentine's Day where 17 people were killed, a Wilmington woman says she got up from her TV after watching the tragedy and felt compelled to make a change.

Tamar Gilad took immediately to her computer and started the website letuslive.org.

Her goal is to empower young people to use their voice for change, to stop senseless tragedies from happening.

"This is a country that has a gun problem, yes we do have a mental health problem, but we need to figure out how to get armed shooters from killing students," Gilad stated.

She believes practices taught in schools like lockdown drills should not be taught.

"95 percent of schools do lockdown training, I believe you are teaching kids to have PTSD, it puts you in a position to be scared and fearful, I don't believe its the way we should train our kids, I am a mother and a concerned citizen," she stated.

Her plea on her website is to urge students in Southeastern Carolina to take to pen and paper for change, to reach out to lawmakers to stop mass killings.

"Our organization is trying to energize and mobilize these young people to continue protesting by writing to politicians, it's physical, stacks of paper on a desk, its more impactful than social media," she stated.

Gilead went on to stay students while they may be under the 18 and can't vote does not mean they are not able to make changes.

"Children our the future, they have a voice and they need to use it," she stated. "Kids are thinking people, they can articulate and they have feelings about this and they need to speak out, the time is now."

Gilead has posted letter writing tips for students and how to contact lawmakers on her website letuslive.org.

