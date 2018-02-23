Vigil planned Sunday for missing Wilmington man

"It is the hardest thing as a mother to turn on the TV and see a silver alert for your missing son," stated Mary Jones.

Jones's son, 22 year old Julius "Cole" Rassin vanished Friday, February 16 and has not been seen or heard from since.

"I feel in my heart that he is safe, but we really need to know where he is and that he is OK," she stated.

A silver alert was issued last week for Rassin. Jones says she and her son went to lunch last Thursday where she described him as "loving but distant."

She went on to say on Friday, his friend dropped him off at the Kat 5 Kava coffee shop on Grace Street in Wilmington.

"What we know is around 7 p.m., he left a note for the clerk, where he wrote that he had to go on a mission and he was going by faith, not by sight. and it was just something he had to do whether we believed in it or not. And at the end he said don't worry and i'll see you soon," Jones recalled.

Jones says that her son does suffer from a mental illness and can often be delusional where he focuses on faith and ways to spread love. She said he is not on medication and does not believe he would be harmful to the public.

"He is so loving, he would not hurt anyone, we just need to hear from him, if anyone see's him please snap a picture, any lead big or small will help," she stated.

Authorities say Rassin was last seen wearing a grey turtleneck, dark jeans, tan deck shoes, a black leather jacket and a long white scarf. His mother says he only had two dollars on him at the time, some cologne, and a pencil.

The CUE center and the Wilmington Police Department are investigating.

The vigil to "Light Cole's Path Home," will be held Sunday at 6:15 at St. Pauls Church on 6th and Market in Downtown Wilmington.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call police.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.