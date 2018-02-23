WPD Gang Unit arrests 3 in narcotics bust

The Wilmington Police Department's Gang Unit on Friday arrested three people on drug and firearm charges following a month-long investigation.

Wilmington police executed search warrants for Marcqueice Graham, 19, Rone'quia Harris, 26, and Roderick Allen, 17, at their homes on Emory Street and Stewart Circle.

Officers confiscated two handguns, one of which had an altered serial number, 7.7 grams of marijuana, heroin packaging material, a grinder, and $275 in cash.

Graham, a validated member of Folk Nation: Gangster Disciples 720 gang, is charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris is charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen, also a validated gang member of Folk Nation, is charged with trafficking heroin, sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, and sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

