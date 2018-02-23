Sheriff K-9 sniffs out over 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop

K-9 Jaxx with the marijuana he helped seize. (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

The K-9 unit with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office helped deputies seize over two pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this month.

According to Sheriff James A. McVicker, Sgt. Clark observed a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Chickenfoot Road and Shaw Mill Road in the western part of the county.

After stopping and approaching the vehicle, Sgt. Clark smelled an odor of marijuana and observed a handgun on the dash.

Sgt. Clark went back to his vehicle to retrieve his K-9 partner, Jaxx, who discovered two hidden compartments in the vehicle which contained 2.3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

Deion Dominick Gilchrist, 23, of St. Pauls, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilchrist was given a $10,500 bond and his vehicle was seized by investigators.

“I can’t say enough about our K-9 Jaxx,” said McVicker. “He is one of the best K-9’s we have ever had and Sgt. Clark is the reason for that. The two work together like the team they are.”

