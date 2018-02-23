Spreading the love of reading one book at a time - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

It's now easier to check out a book in several communities in Wilmington. 

The Wilmington Housing Authority unveiled a new Little Free Library today at Houston Moore along 13th Street.

In all, WHA installed nine Little Free Libraries in its communities.

The goal of the program is to spread the love of reading.

Children cheered as the library opened and around a dozen of them grabbed books to take home.

The library includes children’s books, self-help books on parenting and a few Nicholas Sparks novels.

