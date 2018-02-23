Spreading the love of reading one book at a time

The Wilmington Housing Authority unveiled a new Little Free Library in front of a cheering crowd. (Source: WECT)

It's now easier to check out a book in several communities in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Housing Authority unveiled a new Little Free Library today at Houston Moore along 13th Street.

In all, WHA installed nine Little Free Libraries in its communities.

The goal of the program is to spread the love of reading.

Children cheered as the library opened and around a dozen of them grabbed books to take home.

The library includes children’s books, self-help books on parenting and a few Nicholas Sparks novels.

Several companies donated time, money and resources to make the libraries possible, including:

Adams An Oldcastle Company

WM Jordan

Pink Trash

Sunbelt Rentals

Premier Electrical Staffing

Precision Walls

Herc Rentals

Thomas Construction Group

East Coast Contracting ECS Southeast

Brinn Glass

Copycat Print Shop, Inc

SPC Mechanical

Standard Glass

Sherwin Williams

A & N Roofing

84 Lumber

ABC of the Carolinas

Fox Hill Construction

