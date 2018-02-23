Sign memorial books to honor Rev. Billy Graham

Fans are welcome to sign memorial books to send condolences to the family of Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away this week at the age of 99. (Source: AP)

Fans and followers of Reverend Billy Graham can send condolences to his family by signing memorial books at three locations in Brunswick County.

The memorial books will be available for signing at:

Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Services, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport

White Funeral and Cremation Services, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia

White Funeral and Cremation Services, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte

Visitors can share messages of condolence, remembrance and memoriam for Reverend Graham between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday until March 5. The memorial books will be sent to Rev. Graham’s family.

The company released an email statement saying: “Throughout his life Reverend Billy Graham inspired millions around the world with his messages of hope and unity. Dignity Memorial® funeral homes are honored to provide the opportunity for members of our community to share the many ways Reverend Graham has impacted their lives”.

