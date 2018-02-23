Alleged Lumberton bank robbers indicted on federal charges

Demetris Sean Robinson, Daquan Madrid Pridgen, Jeramie Ross Vaughn and Rashad Devonte Young face numerous state and federal charges in the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton. (Source: FBI)

At least two of four Whiteville men charged in a violent bank heist and cross-county car chase independently confessed to a federal agent their involvement in the crime and named the other suspects as their accomplices, previously sealed federal documents reveal.

Demetris Sean Robinson, Daquan Madrid Pridgen, Jeramie Ross Vaughn and Rashad Devonte Young face numerous state and federal charges in the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton and subsequent car chase.

The federal documents, which were unsealed after a grand jury returned a five-count indictment (which can be viewed at the bottom of this story) against the suspects on Thursday, provide more details about the hours leading up to the incident, as well as the chaotic pursuit that covered parts of Robeson and Columbus counties.

The incident

At around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, approximately two hours before the suspects first entered the bank, a PNC employee saw the suspects’ vehicle and reported it to the branch manager. The document does not indicate why the employee reported the vehicle but adds that they were unable to contact its occupants.

When the masked, heavily-armed robbers entered at around 3:35 p.m., they immediately ordered everyone to get to the ground, documents state. Two then jumped over the bank counter and demanded all the money from inside the safe. A bank employee told investigators the suspects had handguns with extended magazines.

However, the quartet quickly left after an employee told one of the suspects the safe had a fifteen-minute delay. The document does not indicate what the suspects allegedly took.

Responding officers from the Lumberton Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspects’ vehicle, during which several shots were fired at authorities. The vehicle eventually stopped at a convenience store on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

“The suspect vehicle stopped at the Mini-Mart and the occupants of the vehicle fired their weapons at law enforcement,” the document states.

Six vehicles from the Lumberton Police Department and one from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were hit by bullets, but no officers were injured, according to the document. Officials previously said an officer returned fire, but it is unknown if any suspects were hit by gunfire.

One suspect ran around the backside of the store, the document states, while another, later identified as Vaughn, retrieved a shotgun from the vehicle’s trunk and fired it at law enforcement officers before getting back into the vehicle with the remaining two suspects and speeding off.

The chase led into Columbus County, where at some point the two of the remaining suspects ditched the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Law enforcement officers did not witness the third and final suspect leave the vehicle.

Evidence recovered from the vehicle included a 12-guage doubled-barreled shotgun, a Glock 43 9mm pistol, a Sig Sauer 220 .45 caliber pistol, spent shell casings, a cell phone and several masks used in the incident.

A fifth suspect?

In a Jan. 29 news release, officials with the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced a press conference to provide details regarding the case and the arrest of a fifth suspect – previously identified by an official as Demetris Smith – but it was later canceled due to “ongoing investigative steps.”

While none of the documents filed in the case specifically name Smith or detail his alleged involvement, several partially-redacted portions present some possible options.

Located on the cell phone recovered from the vehicle were text messages sent to and from an individual, whose name is redacted in the documents, the day before the robbery.

“During said conversation, the user of the suspect phone discussed bringing money to [redacted],” the document states.

Also discovered on the phone, which apparently belonged to Pridgen, was a contact listed as “Ma.” The last call from the phone was to “Ma” around 2:30 p.m. the day of the robbery.

The day after the robbery, investigators interviewed a man whose name was tied to the license plate of the suspects’ vehicle and his son. Both names are redacted in the document.

“[Redacted] advised that he had watched the bank surveillance footage and was able to identify the perpetrators based on physical characteristics and mannerisms,” the document states. The man was specifically able to identify Young, who was taken into custody during a traffic stop the next day.

After detaining Young, investigators interviewed an individual, whose name is also redacted, in Young’s car.

“[Redacted] told (the federal agent) that Young, Demetrius Robinson, Daquan Pridgen, and Jeremy (sic) Vaughn have all known each other since elementary school,” the document states. “[Redacted] advised that he saw Young, Robinson, and Pridgen together at a residence on Jan. 23, 2018 around 12 p.m.”

That person also reportedly identified Young in bank surveillance video of the incident, and told investigators Young previously told him “he was going to see his baby one last time before he turned himself in.”

Two paragraphs are completely redacted in that same document.

An inquiry to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina was not immediately returned.

The confessions

In a custodial interview on Jan. 28, Pridgen waived his rights and confessed to his participation in the robbery, according to the document.

“(Pridgen) advised that the other three perpetrators were Jeramie Vaughn, Rashad Young, and Demetris Robinson. Furthermore, he identified Demetris Robinson as supplying him the mask he wore during the robbery,” the document states.

Pridgen also told investigators Robinson fired at police with a shotgun and a .308 rifle during the pursuit.

Two days later, federal agents interviewed Vaughn, who also admitted his involvement and identified Young, Robinson and Pridgen as his accomplices.

