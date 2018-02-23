Families face lottery to enroll students in Brunswick County charter school

A nail-biter of a day for hundreds of parents hoping to get their children enrolled in Charter Day School.

It’s a tradition, that’s filled with angst and tense moments. Knowing parents are going to feel that way, year after year doesn’t make the process any easier.

"Oh, I get so nervous, you have no idea," says Samantha Clayton. "But my daughter’s name was called. She was the first one. I was so excited. I got teary-eyed. It’s crazy."

Not every parent is so lucky. Friday's lottery drawing was in front of a packed house of 260 families vying for 205 slots. That number is misleading, though, because there are a different number of slots open for each grade.

Charter Day School, located in Leland, is considered one of the best schools in Brunswick County with test scores to back up those claims. The tuition-free, open enrollment school, gives parents another local option and it’s been that way for almost 20 years. Looking at the 2015-2016 NC Report Card, Charter Day School’s achievement score was a 72 compared the state average of 58, with the school meeting academic growth standards and experiencing zero safety incidents.

“We have a legacy and a reputation that’s undeniable,” said Headmaster Laurie Benton. “We’re a year-round school that allows students to retain more information and parents know we’ve got a tradition of excellence behind us."

To give you an idea of how demand outstrips supply. By the end of Friday’s lottery, more than 30 children were put on a waiting list for next year’s kindergarten class. The 2018-2019 school year begins in July.

