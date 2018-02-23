BB&T reports services are returning

BB&T is restoring some of the services it lost after what it calls an equipment malfunction.



Spokesman Brian Davis said Friday that automated Phone24 service and automated teller machines are now available from the North Carolina-based bank. Davis said customers should be aware that some information they will see about their accounts hasn't yet been fully updated, but will be available and updated later Friday.



The outage, which was first reported Thursday, affected the bank's online banking, mobile banking app and ATM services. Millions of customers were affected.



The bank said it doesn't believe the problem is related to a cyber-attack.



