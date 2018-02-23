BB&T reports services are returning - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

BB&T reports services are returning

(Source: Wikicommons) (Source: Wikicommons)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) -

BB&T is restoring some of the services it lost after what it calls an equipment malfunction.
    
Spokesman Brian Davis said Friday that automated Phone24 service and automated teller machines are now available from the North Carolina-based bank. Davis said customers should be aware that some information they will see about their accounts hasn't yet been fully updated, but will be available and updated later Friday.
    
The outage, which was first reported Thursday, affected the bank's online banking, mobile banking app and ATM services. Millions of customers were affected.
    
The bank said it doesn't believe the problem is related to a cyber-attack.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-23 18:47:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

  • Teen missing from Kentucky since 2017 found 'confined' inside SC home, suspect arrested

    Teen missing from Kentucky since 2017 found 'confined' inside SC home, suspect arrested

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-02-23 18:37:06 GMT
    Florencio Gomez Saiche, 24, was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)Florencio Gomez Saiche, 24, was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)

    A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping. 

    More >>

    A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly