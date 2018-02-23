County to offer community emergency training

New Hanover County soon will offer training "designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness, increasing the ability of citizens to assist their family and neighbors in an emergency situation." (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County soon will offer training "designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness, increasing the ability of citizens to assist their family and neighbors in an emergency situation."

Residents can sign up for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, which begins Thursday, March 15.

The free CERT training is a partnership between New Hanover County Emergency Management and Cape Fear Community College.

Officials say that courses will include topics like disaster preparedness, fire safety, medical operations, light search and rescue, CERT organization, disaster psychology, and emergency skills.

“The more people we have in our community who are self-sufficient, the less demand on our first responders,” Emergency Management Director Steven Still said. “The CERT Training provides hands-on practice and realistic exercises that prepare residents for an emergency, so they can also assist their friends and family.”

The CERT training will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays for eight weeks at New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center, located at 220 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. Training also includes a disaster simulation exercise on Saturday, April 28.

A full list of training dates can be found here.

Contact New Hanover County Emergency Management at 910-798-6900 to register.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.