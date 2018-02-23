Report: Duke, UNC, NC State named in documents tied to federal NCAA basketball investigation

The basketball programs at Duke, North Carolina and NC State were all named in evidence presented during discovery in the federal criminal investigation into college basketball, according to a report Friday by Yahoo Sports. (Source: WECT)

Yahoo obtained "hundreds of pages of documents" that showed federal authorities monitored multiple targets and intercepted more than 4,400 phone calls over 330 days.

"The documents tie some of the biggest names and programs in the sport to activity that appears to violate the NCAA’s amateurism rules," Yahoo reporter. "This could end up casting a pall over the NCAA tournament because of eligibility issues."

