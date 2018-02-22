NCHSAA high school basketball 3rd round schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA high school basketball 3rd round schedule

NCHSAA high school basketball 3rd round schedule

1A
Granville Central at West Columbus 2/24

3A
New Hanover at Norhtern Durham 2/24


Girls 

2A
East Bladen at Richlands 2/24

3A
New Hanover at Hillside 2/24

4A

Jordan at Laney 2/24

