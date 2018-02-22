William & Mary come from behind to down Seahawks (Source: UNCW)

Sophomore Justin Pierce scored 15 of his team high 22 points in the second half, to help William & Mary come from behind to beat UNCW, 96-83 Thursday night at Kaplan Arena.

UNCW (9-20, 6-11 CAA) led by nine at the half, but Pierce sparked the Tribes rally by scoring 11 consecutive points.

“They made some nice adjustments and made more shots in the second half,” said UNCW Head Coach C.B. McGrath. “We came out a little flat for some reason in the second half. I’m disappointed that we came out of halftime with that kind of effort.”

Sophomore Jaylen Fornes had a career-high 27 points to lead the way for the Seahawk. Junior Devontae Cacok added 18 points and 12 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season.

UNCW closes out the regular season Saturday on the road at Drexel at 4p.m.



Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.