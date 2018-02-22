2nd round NCHSAA high school basketball scoreboard

1A
Riverside 53, West Columbus 57 F
3A
Southern Durham 76, New Hanover 79 F
4A
Leesville 53, Hoggard 37 F
Girls
1A
Riverside 62, East Columbus 41 F
2A
Midway 56, East Bladen 65 F
3A
Southern Durham 33, New Hanover 47 F
4A
Hoggard 35, Leesville 44 F
Enloe 35, Laney 54 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.