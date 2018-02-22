2nd round NCHSAA high school basketball scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

2nd round NCHSAA high school basketball scoreboard

2nd round NCHSAA high school basketball scoreboard (Source: WECT) 2nd round NCHSAA high school basketball scoreboard (Source: WECT)

1A
Riverside 53, West Columbus 57 F

3A
Southern Durham 76, New Hanover 79 F

4A
Leesville 53, Hoggard 37 F

Girls 

1A
Riverside 62, East Columbus 41 F

2A
Midway 56, East Bladen 65 F

3A
Southern Durham 33, New Hanover 47 F

4A

Hoggard 35, Leesville 44 F
Enloe 35, Laney 54 F

Powered by Frankly