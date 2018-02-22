Naked man fires shots after crash on Market St.

Deputies responded to the scene of a crash that ended with a man stripping and firing gunshots into the air Thursday night. (Source: WECT)

Deputies responded to the scene of a crash that ended with a man stripping and firing gunshots into the air Thursday night.

According to New Hanover County dispatch the crash happened on Market St. near Bayshore Drive.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said the driver was speeding down Market St. when he crashed into another car.

The driver who caused the crash then got out of his car, stripped, and fired a gun four to five times into the air, then ran off into the woods nearby.

The man came back out of the woods shortly after and put his clothes back on.

Deputies confronted the man once he came out of the woods and took him into custody.

The driver has been charged with going armed to the terror of the public. Lt. Brewer said other charges are pending.

No one was injured in the incident.

